Study: 3 Horry County cities among top 10 for most UFO sightings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three cities in Horry County are among the top 10 for the most UFO sightings in North America, according to a study done by TruePeopleSearch Insights.

The study ranks the top 10 cities based on the number of UFO sightings per 100,000 people. Surfside Beach ranked third, Myrtle Beach ranked sixth, and North Myrtle Beach ranked ninth.

Gila Bend, Arizona ranked first with 1,193.89 sightings per 100,000 people.

RankCityStateCountrySightings/100,000 People
1Gila BendArizonaUnited States1,193.89
2HoustonBritish ColumbiaCanada902.11
3Surfside BeachSouth CarolinaUnited States671.44
4SedonaArizonaUnited States667.63
5SonoraCaliforniaUnited States554.42
6Myrtle BeachSouth CarolinaUnited States507.26
7CummingGeorgiaUnited States486.2
8Ocean CityMarylandUnited States389.78
9North Myrtle BeachSouth CarolinaUnited States380.14
10Lincoln CityOregonUnited States354.85
Source: TruePeopleSearch Insights

The study defines a UFO as an “airborne anomaly that the observer is unable to explain or immediately identify.” The study notes that most UFO sightings are determined to be common objects such as airplanes, weather balloons, and meteors after investigation.

According to the study, the most common UFO types are light, triangles, circles, fireballs, and disks.

In the rankings of most UFO sightings in the top 25 most-populated cities in North America, Seattle ranked first. Charlotte, North Carolina ranked ninth.

