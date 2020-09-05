Study: Grand Strand hotels take bigger hit than vacation rentals during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Grand Strand is welcoming thousands of tourists this Labor Day weekend for the unofficial end of a summer when the coronavirus pandemic has held back the tourism industry.

There are barricades and a traffic pattern along Ocean Bouevard, which are two signs of a holiday weekend. Similar methods are used by the City of Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach police on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

The tourism industry is trying to protect everyone from COVID-19, but also make up for what was lost this spring.

“We essentially had a second economic winter,” said Taylor Damonte, who’s the director of the Brittain Center for Resort Tourism at Coastal Carolina University.

The Grand Strand is serving up a great forecast this Labor Day weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s all three days, which will feel cooler after several days above 90 and heat indices around 110.

Some visitors say they were trying to safely enjoy the weekend.

“(We’re here to) just get a piece of mind,” said Dominique Scott, who’s on a family vacation from Memphis, Tennessee. “We got so much going on right now.”

“We figured it wasn’t going to be as packed right before Labor Day and with everything going on, we didn’t want to run into as many people,” said Juana Jasso, who’s visiting from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with her husband.

As visitors return to the Grand Strand, the tourism industry is recovering from a much slower 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We’re comparing the results this summer to the best tourist season we’ve ever had,” Damonte said.

Damonte releases tourism economy studies for Horry and Georgetown counties every week. His latest study says over the last six weeks (July 19-Aug. 29), hotel bookings were down about 32.6% from the same period last year. Vacation rentals were only down about 14.8% from 2019.

Over the last six weeks, about 57.1% of hotel rooms, condos and campsites were full, which is down from 84.8% occupancy over that same time in 2019. About 74.3% of vacation rental properties were reserved, also down from last year’s occupancy of 87.2%.

Damonte says it may be a sign of people practicing socially distant vacations.

“Travelers are more comfortable with individual lodging units where they don’t have to enter the unit from a public access point,” he said.

Damonte also says this Labor Day weekend will be strong for tourism. About 85% of hotel rooms are booked from Sept. 4-6.

As for the rest of this year, Damonte says there could be a new market for people working or going to school from home.

“If they’re doing both of those things remotely, then oftentimes, they can just do that just as easily remotely from their vacation home or condo in Myrtle Beach,” Damonte said.

Damonte also says he hopes to finish a complete review of this summer tourism season by the end of September.