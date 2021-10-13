Stumped?: 10 Myrtle Beach-inspired Halloween costume ideas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Need some Halloween inspiration? Take a look around the beach.
Look, costumes are a pain to decide on every year. What if it’s sold out? What if it’s a pun so bad that no one gets it? What if everyone shows up as Superman?
If you’re searching for a unique idea, try something that every Myrtle Beach local will recognize.
Here are 10 Myrtle Beach-inspired costume ideas:
- SkyWheel
Grab some twinkly lights, and you’re halfway there! Almost nothing is as iconic to Myrtle Beach as the SkyWheel. Give this idea a spin, and be sure to include some of the upgrades the Ferris wheel included for its ten-year anniversary.
- Tourist
Slather on the sunscreen, grab a golf cart and try out a confused expression, and anyone will know to stay away from you for the summer. For extra points, put on your most obnoxious, cheap shirt.
- Sea turtle
Flip out over the most adorable creature on the beach. Wear a green outfit, get a shell, and be sure that humans keep a respectful distance from you at night.
- Brookgreen Gardens sculpture
If it exists, there’s probably a sculpture of it at Brookgreen Gardens! With more than 2,000 sculptures on the historical site, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found – as long as you’re not afraid of a little body paint.
- Construction cone
They’re bright orange. They’re obnoxious. They may as well become the official city flower.
It’s the perfect costume if you’ve delayed making a decision. Buckle up, we’re going to be here a while.
- King Kong
Bring a little New York City to Myrtle Beach by suiting up as another icon – the Hollywood Wax Museum’s King Kong. If you need more ideas, try dressing up as your favorite celebrity, and then staying very, very still.
- Lifeguard
Sunscreen and chill? This might be one of the easiest costumes to throw together. Grab a whistle, your swim trunks and maybe a floatie or two, and enjoy the waves.
- Chanticleer
Normal roosters are so basic. Go teal and show your Coastal Carolina pride by rocking Horry County’s favorite team.
- Golfer/Golf ball
Whether normal or mini golf is your style, this is a costume you can have a lot of fun with. Try a golf ball, or a mini golf windmill, or, if you want to put in minimal effort into your outfit, grab a club and a polo shirt.
- Alligator
Are you more of a later gator? This is another costume that’s easy to throw together. Try on some green, get a tail and you’re ready to sulk around.