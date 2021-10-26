Suck, Bang, Blow biker bar part owner dies in motorcycle crash

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A part owner of Suck, Bang, Blow — a popular biker bar in Murrells Inlet — died Saturday in a motorcycle crash, according to Bill Barber, a former General Manager and current events coordinator for the bar.

Stephen Pease, 34, died after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Highway 17 near Rebecca Lane, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Barber said Pease was “like a son” to him and was “a fine young man,” “awesome father,” and “great husband.” Barber also praised Pease as a hard worker who was sharp and smart.

“It breaks my heart,” Barber said. He said he last talked to Pease on Friday when he was picking up his daughters from gymnastics.

Pease worked for Suck, Bang, Blow for years, including as assistant manager when Barber was the general manager. He later became General Manager himself and then recently became a part owner, according to Barber.

The community is asked to keep Pease’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been created to help his two daughters and his wife. As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $27,000.

Pease’s wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page. A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Suck, Bang, Blow.