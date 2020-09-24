Suck, Bang, Blow denied event permits for fall bike rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Suck, Bang, Blow was denied event permits for the fall bike rally, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

SCDOR said they were notified that the popular biker bar has been operating in violation of Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order.

Harley Davidson was approved for the fall rally. The fall rally is scheduled for next week.

No other information is available at this time.

