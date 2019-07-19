Summer heat killing some farmers’ crops

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – While some are riding out the heat wave, it’s having a negative impact on local farmers.

Extra hot weather in Horry County has made harvests a mixed bag for farmers, including Miguel Martinez, who was the only farmer at the Barefoot Landing Farmers Market on Friday.

“The temperature is 100 degrees and the rain, the humidity, it kills the plant,” Martinez said.

Some plants, like corn and tomatoes suffer more than others.

Many farmers in Horry County grow their produce in greenhouses so they can create the perfect environment for their crops.

Martinez says having a good irrigation system also helps during unpredictable weather, but it can’t save every crop during extreme heat.

Martiniez says he only picked his tomato plants a few times this season before they were all gone.

“The rest of the tomatoes, the season is gone. Yesterday I planted (more). I tried it. Yesterday I planted another 1,000 plants.

He is hoping for greener pastures and more tomato plants by August or September.

While some plants are dying in the heat, Martinez says others, like eggplant and okra are doing well.