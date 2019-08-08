SUMMER ROAD TOUR DAY 4: News13 Morning Team learns to golf, visits CCU and Conway Riverwalk

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – For day 4 of the News13’s Summer Road Tour, the News13 Morning Team visited Coastal Carolina University and the Conway Riverwalk, and learned to golf.













The News13 Morning Team received a golf lesson from CCU Men’s Golf coach Jim Garren. WATCH the videos below to see how they did!

News13’s Taylor Hernandez visited the Conway Riverwalk, which recently reopened in July after being damaged during Hurricane Florence. The Conway Riverwalk is 1.5 miles along the Waccamaw River, and people can enjoy activities like kayaking and fishing.

The News13’s Morning Team also made a stop at the Conway Dog Park, which is located on New Road near Lake Busbee.

The team spoke with Matt Hogue, CCU’s Director of Athletics, to learn more about expansion of the Chanticleers’ stadium, their first season as an FBS football team, and CCU athletics.

CCU’s Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell also spoke to the News13’s Morning Team about his first season as head coach.

CCU Men’s Soccer Associate Head Coach Kyle Russell spoke with the News13 Morning Team. Russell begins his 10th season as a member of the CCU coach staff, and was promoted to his current position of associate head coach before the 2015 season. Russell’s primary responsibilities on the staff include recruiting, scouting, game-day preparation, video analysis, and coordination of the team’s defensive unit.

The team also talked to CCU Assistant Volleyball Coach CJ Allard and Women’s Soccer Coach Paul Hogan to learn more about those programs.

The News13 Morning Team also spent some time with the CCU cheerleading team and were able to see the team perform a cheer.

The team learned about CCU’s academics from Martha Hunn, Chief Communications Officer for CCU.

