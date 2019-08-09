SUMMER ROAD TOUR DAY 5: News13 Morning Team learns to be lifeguards; visits Living Dunes, MB State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For the final day of the News13 Summer Road Tour, the News13 Morning Team received lifeguard training, tips for the perfect cookout, and visited Living Dunes and Myrtle Beach State Park.

The News13’s Morning Team was live at Living Dunes in Myrtle Beach, where they spoke to Client Liason Kadin Karschner about what Living Dunes offers. WATCH the video below for more.

The News13 Morning Team met up with Myrtle Beach Beach Ocean Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Mitchell to learn how to be lifeguards. WATCH BELOW to see how they did!

News13’s Aaron Rhody and James Hopkins learned some tips and trick for throwing the perfect summer cookout from Bill Twaler, chef instructor at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

The team also made a visit to the Myrtle Beach State Park to learn about the park’s maritime forest, beaches, nature center, interactive programs, and picnic sites.

“Our park has a maritime forest, which is a forest by the sea, and these forests are quite rare because we have developed so much property along the beach,” said Park Ranger Ann Wilson. “In fact, this is the only place that the public on a daily basis, 365 days a year, can access this maritime forest.”

News13’s Taylor Hernandez spoke with Wilson about this year’s record breaking sea turtle season along the Grand Strand.

During the previous days of the Summer Road Tour, the News13 team visited Coastal Carolina University, Darlington Raceway, Moore Farms, and Little River Medical Center. They learned to golf, road in a race car, and learned to shag dance! In case you missed any of the fun, WATCH the highlight video below and check out the related stories above for more.