Superintendent of Education visits Summer Fare

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman sits down with students eating free lunch at Carolina Forest Elementary.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visited Carolina Forest Elementary school on Tuesday for their Summer Fare event.

The elementary school is one of 1,750 Summer Fare sites that are located throughout the state. The program provides not only free lunch to kids 18 and under, but also a summer reading program.

The reading program is to help students retain the lessons they learned in the previous school year over summer break.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure the students don’t have a summer slide. That they don’t forget what they learned last year in school. And that they improve their reading skills,” said Spearman.

Summer Fare sites start their day off with lunch in the early afternoon. Kids are given a variety of healthy food options including fruits, milk, and grain choices.

“You can see how happy these students are and to be happy, you don’t want to be hungry. So they’re having a good time learning. We’re meeting their nutrition needs and really making sure they have a safe, happy summer,” said Spearman.

You can find a Summer Fare site near you by visiting their website.