Surfside Beach appoints new Interim Town Administrator, pier bids to open next week

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council voted to appoint a new Interim Town Administrator at a special meeting Wednesday.

According to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer, James W. Duckett was appointed as the new Interim Town Administrator effective Aug. 24. He will be welcomed at the town council meeting Aug. 25.

Duckett was previously Town Administrator and Interim Administrator in Surfside, Hellyer said.

Duckett will hold the position until a permanent Town Administrator is hired or until he’s terminated or modified with written consent.

The bids for the Surfside Beach Pier also will open on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m., Hellyer said.

“I have requested that the agenda for Tuesday evening include a discussion on how we intend to review, accept recommendations, and ultimately vote on the bid,” Hellyer said. “This should include a timeline, the steps needed, and the dates for each process.”

The town previously awarded a bid on July 1 and then rescinded it a month later after Hellyer said the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance.”

Hellyer and council members filed a lawsuit in late July against three other council members, alleging that the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The suit said the agenda for that meeting on July 1 did not include a vote on the bid contract, and that the agenda would have needed to be amended before the vote.

Thus, the suit claims, the public was not informed of when the vote would happen or given the time to comment.