Surfside Beach café owner injured in hit-and-run after feeding hundreds for Christmas

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of a Surfside Beach café was injured Sunday in a hit-and-run after feeding hundreds for Christmas, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The owner of Good Day Café posted Sunday that he was involved in a hit-and-run in front of Kohl’s. He has a broken hand and the car is totaled, according to the post.

“The sad part he looked at me and drove off as fast as he could,” the post reads. “No one [could get] the license plate. The car is completely totaled, my hand is broke, but I’m okay, do not worry about me I will bounce back.”

The owner thanked a woman who had a child in her car for staying with him until police arrived and was glad they were not hit. He also thanked a man who also stayed, along with the officer.

The Good Day Café will be closed until Jan. 11, according to the post.

The café posted that it fed more than 200 people Christmas Day and raised hundreds of dollars for charity.

News13 has reached out to police for more information about the crash.