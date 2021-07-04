Surfside Beach community rallies behind 6-year-old diagnosed with cancer

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach community came together Saturday in support of a 6-year-old boy recently diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb Smith’s family learned of the diagnosis 3 weeks ago.

Family friends Sheila Marlow and Jamie Wilson organized a benefit to raise funds for his family’s medical expenses. Wilson said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support the family has received.

“It actually makes me want to cry the way our community has come together to help support Caleb,” Wilson said.

The benefit was held at the Island Bar Surfside from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Donations are also being accepted on Venmo, per the event flyer posted on Facebook.