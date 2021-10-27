Surfside Beach council passes flood prevention ordinance

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a new flood prevention ordinance.

The ordinance would update the town’s flood damage prevention and use new flood insurance rate maps.

The ordinance applies to any areas within the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Flood Insurance Study dated Dec. 16, 2020.

New buildings must be built with the lowest floor no less than three feet higher than the Base Flood Elevation.

