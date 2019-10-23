Surfside Beach Council tables controversial paid parking plan

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At a meeting Tuesday, leaders in Surfside Beach decided to table a controversial planned parking ordinance to add more paid parking to the beachfront area.

Some people in Surfside Beach say the town should not expand paid parking or increase fees.

“Don’t go to Surfside, don’t pay their parking, come to Garden City, come to anywhere else it’s free, not a single day goes by that’s not said,” said Cyndi Keating of Surfside.

The town proposed to raise fees for some nonresidential parking passes, double the $0.50 hourly rate in the value lot on 13th Avenue South and add 24-hour and weekly rates in the Yaupon Drive lot.

Some residents say they’re worried the town is rushing the changes.

“Why would you not want it prepared correctly so that you can vote on it with a clear conscience?” asked Beth Kohlmann. “You all just got this thing.”

