Surfside Beach Fire Chief announces retirement; town looks for replacement

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach fire chief announced his retirement, he confirmed to News13 Thursday.

Fire Chief Kevin Otte said he will retire on Dec. 1 and wanted to give the town plenty of time to hire a new chief.

“I have decided, after giving it a lot of thought, the time is right to retire,” Otte said. “I am looking forward to it.”

The Town of Surfside Beach posted the job on its website for those interested in applying.

LATEST HEADLINES: