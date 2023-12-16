SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You may have seen more golf carts out on the roads in Surfside Saturday because of the annual Yuletide Golf Cart Parade.

Portions of the town roads were closed off from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The community gathered along the sidewalks to see the festive golf carts show off their holiday spirit.

Mayor of Surfside, Robert Krouse, said the event has been going on for about 10 years.

“It’s really wonderful to see everybody coming together,” Krouse said. “The Christmas seasons that’s what it’s really all about. Everybody getting together, having fun this is what it’s all about.”

Prizes were awarded to three winners. Taking second place was Shawn and Paige Maltba with their grinch patrol golf cart.

“We have about two weeks of work,” Shawn Maltba said. “After work we both work on it every night. and it’s just a blast, it’s fun. Very fun.”

Paige Maltba said they decided it would be a nice idea to show they caught the grinch.

“The presents on the back and we caught him so he can’t get any more presents,” Paige said.

The Maltba family said the parade has become a Christmas tradition in their household for the past six years and next year they are coming for first place.