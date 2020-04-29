Surfside Beach lifts restrictions on beach activities, allows short-term rentals

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach decided to lift all restrictions under the emergency order in a council meeting on Tuesday. Surfside Beach will resume short-term rentals starting May 1st.

Residents shared their concerns during Tuesday evening’s dial-in Surfside Town Council meeting for lifting the emergency order as well as extending the beach restrictions. Residents said removing the restrictions creates the opportunity for visitors traveling from out of state, and renting, to transmit the virus at places like grocery stores. Residents also made a point of wanting to get back to some ‘normalcy’ saying they need the work to pay their bills.

“Our clients, a lot of them are dependent on the short term rentals to pay their bills,” Chris Morelli, South Strand Property Maintenance office owner said.

The concern of public health is weighed against concerns of lost income for short-term rental businesses. Some rental agencies have decided to halt renting as maintenance costs are exceeding profit for owners.

Spring breakers and year-round vacationers usually ramp-up traffic beginning in March through the end of summer, rental owners said. Businesses, however, missed out on their busiest weeks in March and April. The annual bike week in May usually draws a large crowd and business for Grand Strand renters.

With bike week canceled, some don’t know what to expect when they open rentals back up. As the town of Surfside echoes Horry County and the state’s decision to end restrictions, Morelli said there’s hope as people need a change of scenery from COVID-19.

“I think for us it will pick up immediately,” Morelli said. “I think there is a lot of people home from school or home from work so people that would’ve been down here for spring break.”

From condos to oceanfront homes, renters favor easing the restrictions and are hopeful for business and tourism to pick up in June.

“Some owners have had people cancel, a lot of rentals have tried to reschedule to different times like maybe in the fall or other parts in the offseason to try to preserve their vacation somehow,” Morelli said.

Georgetown County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to also reopen beaches, starting at noon on Friday.

The City of Myrtle Beach will vote to open hotels and short term rentals on Thursday.

