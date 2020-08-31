Surfside Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Horry County police.

Police said Jonathan Andrew Moore, 18, of Surfside Beach, molested the victim at a home on Sweetwater Blvd. in Murrells Inlet sometime before October 2019. A witness caught Moore in bed with the minor, according to police.

The victim said they were molested by Moore previously, according to the police report.

The case was originally reported to Surfside Beach police when an incident happened on 1st Ave. N, in which police were unable to determine a date and time of the incident, or probable cause to charge Moore, according to the report.

After finding out an incident happened on Sweetwater Blvd., Surfside Beach police advised the case be reported to Horry County Police Department.

Moore was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was released to home detention on a $5,000 bond.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES: