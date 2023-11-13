SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach man has been arrested on grand larceny and tampering charges in connection with two incidents last week, according to police.

William Alan Raynor, 51, has been charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more, damaging or tampering with a vehicle and ordinance/loitering, according to online jail records. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday afternoon.

Raynor was seen on Wednesday on town cameras stealing a 2022 Jeep Cherokee in the 900 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report. On Thursday, Raynor was seen on camera in the 800 block of N. Ocean Boulevard “prowling” in a parking lot while checking door handles of cars and entering a vehicle.

This isn’t Raynor’s first arrest in Surfside Beach. In February, he was charged in connection with a burglary and several car break-ins.

A news release from Surfside Beach police also said Raynor was arrested in June 2022 on assault and battery charges, as well as four counts of breaking into autos.