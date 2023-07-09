SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Locals are reacting to talk of rezoning the former Wild Water and Wheels property along Highway 17.

News13 has followed the discussion since January, when a rezoning application for more than 330 homes was withdrawn due to push-back over infrastructure concerns.

The former water park site is 16 acres. At the most recent Surfside Beach planning commission meeting, the property owner said he regrets not closing the park down earlier and now wants to use the space with potentially more lucrative business.

During the meeting, property owner Mark Lazarus asked for rezoning approval for the front eight acres just off Highway 17 that has already been sold.

“The potential one that we have right now is sort of a convenience store, gas station and car wash,” Lazarus said.

Surfside Beach town officials said slightly more than eight acres of Wild Water and Wheels is proposed to remain amusement development at this time, an idea that one local supports.

“I don’t think they are saving the water park from what I hear,” Said Luis Costales, a Garden City resident. “But I’d rather see it be a water park than housing or a convenience store or anything like that. I mean, it seems like we have plenty of that, restaurants and everything.”

Lazarus said he heard the town loud and clear when they said they did not want to see the space turn into housing units.

“I don’t want to see housing. We have enough housing in the area,” said William O’Brien, a Surfside Beach resident. “It’s getting too crowded and as far as convenience stores or gas stations, we have enough of those also.”

Lazarus said he agreed to match the town’s plan to rezone the front portion of the land for commercial use, with one request.

“Please, let’s move this thing forward so I can get a hearing and a vote on August 1,” he said. “So, I can fulfill my contract on the front piece of it with someone we have that wants to put something nice and good that [will] generate revenue into this town.”

The planning commission will discuss the rezoning project again on August 1.