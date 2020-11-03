Surfside Beach Pier construction expected to begin this month

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to begin this month, according to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Hellyer said the town is finalizing the contract and construction should start within the next 30 days. The Surf Diner closed last Tuesday.

The project was supposed to be complete by Oct. 10 but FEMA granted an extension. The deadline to complete the project is now June 30, 2021.

A new contract was awarded Sept. 8 to Consensus Construction in a unanimous vote.

The contract was previously awarded to Orion Marine Construction in July, but in August, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer and other council members filed a lawsuit in July against other council members, alleging the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.