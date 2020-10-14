Surfside Beach pier construction may begin at end of October as restaurant lease moves forward

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The town’s mayor says after four years of waiting, Surfside Beach may finally be able to start building its new multimillion-dollar fishing pier by the end of October.

When Surfside’s iconic pier is replaced, much larger buildings will stand at the shore end of it. Right now, Surf Diner is still open, while Pier Outfitters and Licks Ice Cream have closed.

Town council has been deciding if Atlantic Restaurant Group, which owns Surf Diner, will continue leasing the great oceanfront location from the town.

“I do believe this contract, from a liability standpoint, protects the town very well and also, from a financial standpoint, has a lot of benefits for the town,” said council member David Pellegrino.

Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night on first reading of an ordinance for an updated lease agreement for Atlantic Restaurant Group. The building it’s in, along with the old home of Pier Outfitters and Licks Ice Cream, will be torn down and replaced.

The new buildings will be part of the $16 million pier rebuild. FEMA is contributing $10 million to construction after Hurricane Matthew destroyed the pier in 2016.

Some residents and council members say they’re upset the updated lease terms aren’t public yet.

“Are we yielding to blackmail or is it worse?” asked Judy Kidd, who lives in Surfside.

“They know nothing about the risk, or the concessions, or the commitments that the town is making,” said council member Cindy Keating.

Keating, council member Michael Drake and Mayor Bob Hellyer all voted against the amended lease. Mayor Hellyer says the terms will become public after the lease’s final approval.

Council members supporting the updated deal with Atlantic Restaurant Group say it’s needed.

“We’ve been working on this for four years,” said council member Bruce Dietrich. “We finally got it to where it needs to be.”

“He will be moving out, we’ll have the space very fast and, in the other way, going to court is not the answer,” said council member Paul Holder.

Mayor Hellyer also says construction should begin at the end of the month if this lease and the contract with Consensus Construction are approved within the next two weeks.

“We need to get our pier going,” he said. “We need to make sure we don’t lose our FEMA funding.”

The final reading of the ordinance for Atlantic Restaurant Group’s updated lease will be held at a special council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.