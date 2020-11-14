Surfside Beach pier construction scheduled to begin Nov. 30

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the Surfside Beach pier is scheduled to begin Nov. 30, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

The contract with Consensus Construction has been signed, Hellyer said. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony that day. Details about that have not been released.

The project was supposed to be complete by Oct. 10 but FEMA granted an extension. The deadline to complete the project is now June 30, 2021.

The contract was previously awarded to Orion Marine Construction in July, but in August, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer and other council members filed a lawsuit in July against other council members, alleging the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.