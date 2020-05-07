Surfside Beach Pier construction set to begin in summer

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier may begin in either early July or August, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said Thursday.

The contract is currently out for bid and will be opened on May 12, Hellyer said. The town does not know the amount of the bids yet.

When the bids are opened, the town will see if they have enough funds to move forward, and if everything goes according to plan, construction on the pier will be able to start in early July or August, Hellyer said.

The construction is estimated to take around 18 months to finish. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: