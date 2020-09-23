Surfside Beach Pier project in jeopardy, mayor says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Pier project could be in jeopardy, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Hellyer said FEMA requirements set Oct. 10 as the deadline for the project. Hellyer said council was told construction had to start by Oct. 10, but they were informed Tuesday night by the Interim Town Administrator that the project needs to be “completed” by Oct. 10.

“Obviously, we cannot complete the building of the pier in 20 days,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer said they are now waiting to see if FEMA will grant them an extension that was asked for in August.

A new contract was awarded Sept. 8 to Consensus Construction in a unanimous vote.

The contract was previously awarded to Orion Marine Construction in July, but in August, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer and other council members filed a lawsuit in July against other council members, alleging the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.