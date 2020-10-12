‘This madness needs to stop’: Surfside Beach police address goose drama

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police are addressing some recent goose drama happening in the area.

According to police, people are illegally handling and feeding Canadian Geese, leading to “exponentially increasing numbers of now-domesticated, non-migrating Canadian Geese.”

Police said community members are now alleging that a resident “kidnapped” some of the geese. There have been posts online threatening residents with retribution for the missing geese and comments regarding the slashing of tires and damage to property, according to police.

“We are monitoring the situation and have preserved the comments and identified the people making the comments,” police said.

Police also said Town Council is being made aware of the growing number of residents who have had their yards destroyed by feces from the geese that don’t migrate anymore.

“They are dependent on three meals a day from a well-meaning resident who does not realize how this will end for the geese,” police said.

Police said anyone feeding the geese will be cited, and anyone caught on private property, engaging in harassment or stalking are subject to arrest.

Anyone with evidence of a plot to kidnap federally-protected Canadian Geese in Surfside Beach is asked to call 843-913-6368.