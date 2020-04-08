Surfside Beach Police Chief thanks community for ‘obvious compliance’ with ‘stay home’ order

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Chief expressed his appreciation to the community for their “obvious compliance” with Gov. McMaster’s “Stay Home” order.

Chief Kenneth Hofmann said as he was driving around most of the day, looking for hand sanitizer for officers, he observed light traffic on the highway, and only observed a few people on the beach, as well as social distancing.

Hofmann said it’s a sign that people are taking the threat seriously.

“Most importantly, I saw people smile and wave at us, reminding me what a strong, friendly, and understanding community we have,” Hofmann said.

