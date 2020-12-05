Surfside Beach Police hold 11th annual Christmas Party Car Cruise Sunday

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department will their annual East Coast Artie’s Christmas Party Car Cruise benefitting Fostering Hope and Blue Star Mothers on Sunday, December 6.

The event will be held at Big Apple Bagel on Hwy. 17 Business in Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bring an unwrapped toy and/or items to send to our troops deployed overseas.

Masks are advised and social distancing is required.

Call 843-995-1043 for more information.

