SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department has an arrest warrant for Petit Larceny for Christopher Crabtree in relation to the theft of a surfboard last Thursday.

The department made an announcement on its Facebook page and is asking anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Crabtree to call investigator Kehoe at 843-913-6356, or the police department’s non-emergency number at 843-913-6368.