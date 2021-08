SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department is searching for a woman involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

Amanda Danielle Justice, 27, of Surfside Beach, was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run early Wednesday that resulted in damage to an occupied car and a roadway fixture, according to police.

Anyone with information about Justice’s location is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368 and press Option 1. Callers can remain anonymous.