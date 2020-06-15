Surfside Beach sees first loggerhead nest of season

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach has seen its first loggerhead nest of the season, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

The nest is just south of the 13th Ave. South beach access, Hellyer said. The nest location is marked, as seen in the photo.

Loggerhead nests are federally protected and beach-goers are asked to stay away from it.

Hellyer said the nest has 140 eggs and hopes they will hatch successfully.

