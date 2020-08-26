Surfside Beach to pick between three builders for new pier again after rescinded bid controversy

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The new multimillion dollar pier project in Surfside Beach, which has been surrounded by controversy, is moving forward again.

Unless it gets an extension, Surfside needs to start building its new pier by Oct. 15 or the town could lose nearly $10 million in FEMA grant funds given after Hurricane Matthew destroyed the pier in 2016.

“The time is running out,” said Surfside resident Chris Stamey. “The clock’s running. Tick tock, tick tock.”

Surfside had to take back a construction bid award that was given on July 1, but the town appears to be close to picking a builder again.

“Set exactly what we’re going to do to do the evaluation, so that we can move forward on this and we will not be stalled,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer.

The mayor and two council members (Michael Drake and Cindy Keating) are suing three other council members (Paul Holder, David Pellegrino and Debbie Scoles) and the town government. The lawsuit is over how Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction were given the bid, which was rescinded because that vote was not advertised properly.

The same three companies are the only ones bidding again. Consensus Construction is bidding $13,150,000, Orion Marine/FBi are bidding $13,280,798 and Cape Romain Contractors is asking for $15,204,346. The bids are the prices for a concrete pier with steel structural supports and three buildings. The estimates are about $1-2 million higher without using steel structural supports.

Town council will hold a workshop next Thursday to review each proposal and is expected to award the bid again on the day after Labor Day.

“We will have all the information to fill in these unknown gaps, so we can make an informed decision on Sept. 8,” said Pellegrino.

Keating says the budget for South Carolina’s first concrete pier is still missing things like how much it will cost to test the new pier when it’s finished.

“We have five items that may be significant,” Keating said. “It could cost the town upwards of another $1 million for those five items.”

Once construction begins, Mayor Hellyer has said the new pier should be finished in about 18 months.