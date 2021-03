SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach Town Council member was arrested Sunday night and charged with DUI.

Bruce Dietrich, 67, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 11:12 p.m., according to booking records.

According to the Surfside Beach Town Council website, Dietrich’s term ends in December 2021.

He was released from jail on a $1,000 bond at 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to booking records.

News13 has reached out to Mayor Bob Hellyer for comment and have not yet heard back.