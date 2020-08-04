Surfside Beach Town Council votes to rescind vote on pier bid

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council voted Monday to rescind the vote on the bid for the Surfside Beach Pier.

According to Mayor Bob Hellyer, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance.”

The bid was originally awarded to Orion/FBI on July 1.

Bids for the Pier Restoration Project will be open for rebidding for 10 days, and then the new submissions will be evaluated.

Last week, Hellyer and council members filed a lawsuit against three other council members, alleging that the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The suit says the agenda for that meeting on July 1 did not include a vote on the bid contract, and that the agenda would have needed to be amended before the vote.

Thus, the suit claims, the public was not informed of when the vote would happen or given the time to comment.

Mayor Robert Hellyer, and council members Cynthia Keating and Michael Drake filed the suit in Horry County on Monday against council members David Pellegrino, Debbie Scoles and Paul Holder and the Town of Surfside Beach.