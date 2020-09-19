Surfside Church holds food distribution drive-thru

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Church of the Resurrection is holding its monthly food drive Saturday morning.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8901 Hwy 17 Bypass in Surfside.

Car will start lining up at 7 a.m.

This event is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month and is hosted by Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand.

