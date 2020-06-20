Surfside church to distribute food Saturday morning

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Church of the Resurrection will be hosting a food distribution event at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Food boxes will be available on a first come first served basis. One per household represented with a maximum of two per car.

This is a no cost event in partnership with Faith Ministries Outreach of the Grand Strand and the Low Country Food Bank.

The Church of the Resurrection is located at 8901 US Hwy 17 Bypass South Surfside Beach.

