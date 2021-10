SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department recently received a hand-painted portrait of Corporal Pinto and K-9 Sif.

Jaime Latesta delivered the painting after meeting the team at a recent town event and wanting to do something special for the department.

K-9 Sif is a chocolate lab who was added to the department back in July 2019.

The department thanked the community for its support.