Surfside Beach Town council selects bid for Surfside Pier project

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Pier project can move forward, council said Wednesday.
Three companies officially submitted bids for the job at a town council meeting in June.
Last month, the bids were submitted by Cape Romain Contractors from Wando for $16,223,000, Consensus Construction from Myrtle Beach for $15,199,00, and Orion Marine Construction from Tampa, Florida, for $14,849,352.
The bid for the project was awarded to Orion Marine Construction, who was the lowest and most-qualified bidder, council said. The bid was awarded in a vote of 3-2.
Surfside residents and visitors have waited four years for a new pier after Hurricane Matthew destroyed it in 2016.
“I did know the gentleman that owned the ice cream shop and we were both hoping that it would be completed by the end of the summer, this summer,” said Christyann Duffy, who lives in Surfside. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been.”
Once construction does begin, it’s expected to take about 18 months to finish before you can finally walk or fish on the new pier.