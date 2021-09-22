Surveillance video released of South Carolina trooper shooting man in Horry County

Editor’s note: The video in the player above may be disturbing to some viewers.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has released surveillance video in the recent trooper-involved shooting from Sept. 11, in Horry County.

After talking to both sides, the solicitor’s office decided to release the video to the public for full transparency. This is the same video that was shown to the family.

The video shows a trooper’s car and another car pull into a driveway, they both get out and the trooper chases after a person. Then there was a scuffle and the man eventually staggers away and the video ends. The video has no sound. The solicitor’s office said the video does show the shooting but it’s not easily visible when exactly the shooting happens.

The solicitor’s office redacted the faces of the trooper, Vereen, and the bystanders, as well as vehicle license plates.

Friends and family of Tristan Vereen, who was killed in the shooting after fleeing a traffic stop in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22, held a news conference last week calling for justice and transparency.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the trooper tased Vereen, and then when they were on the ground, Vereen allegedly took the taser and used it on the trooper. Vereen also allegedly bit the officer. After Vereen tased the trooper, he was shot once in the chest, according to Richardson.

No other video has been received from the State Law Enforcement Division in regards to this case. The faces of the trooper, the decedent, and three bystanders who appear in the video have been blurred out. In addition the license plates of all private vehicles appearing in the video have been blurred for privacy.

The video was showed to the family on Sept. 16 and was examined by them with the SLED agents at that time. SLED also used a program that allowed them to slow down the footage and zoom in and provided the family with those views also.

Generally, the office would wait until the investigation is complete before releasing any information, however they said a certain amount of misinformation was circulating in the community and they decided to release the video to alleviate any misinformation.

No other information was release at this time. Count on News13 for updates.