Survey finds South Carolina voters support Interstate 73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce released results of a survey that indicated 79 percent of voters from across South Carolina support plans for Interstate 73.

Additionally, 82 percent of voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District (Myrtle Beach area) approve of the interstate.

The survey also asked voters from across the state why they support the interstate that would connect Highway 22 in Conway, S.C., to I-95 in Dillon, S.C., and I-74 in North Carolina. The top four reasons are the interstate’s ability to provide an evacuation route, create jobs, reduce traffic and create tax revenue.

Full results of the survey can be found online at www.I73.com.

“Through this recent survey, we have confirmed that South Carolinians see the value of building I-73 as a public safety and economic development necessity,” said Karen Riordan, the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “With the support of residents across the state, now is the time to move forward with this much-anticipated project that will provide numerous benefits to the Grand Strand.”

S.C. Rep. Case Brittain, who serves as the chair of the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association, said, “Voters in South Carolina understand that infrastructure like I-73 is vital to support the exponential growth of Horry County and surrounding areas. Studies have estimated that once completed in South Carolina, I-73 will help create 23,000 new jobs in our state and provide a critical hurricane evacuation route for the coast.”

The survey was conducted by Starboard Communications between July 23 and 27, 2021 with 405 voters from across the state sharing their opinions via phone. The margin of error is +/- 3 percent.