Suspect arrested in Conway area ‘active shooting’ incident previously escaped from prison

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect arrested in connection with a Conway area ‘active shooting’ incident previously escaped from prison, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Jail records show Brady spent time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and escape from confinement in 2003. Records show he was released in September 2008.

Get the Myrtle Beach area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily and breaking.

Brady was wanted in connection with the ‘active shooting’ in the area of Fox Hollow Road and Highway 544 near Conway, according to police. The call started out as a domestic violence incident and eventually shots were fired.

There was also a “fully-involved structure fire” at the same address the domestic incident was called in at, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.