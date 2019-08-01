Swimming advisories issued for areas of North Myrtle Beach

Breaking News Alert
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC has issued new short term swim advisories in North Myrtle Beach.

The advisory is due to higher bacterial levels at the water at 16th Avenue North and 17th Avenue South.

The swim advisories are not a beach closing nor does it affect the entire beach.

DHEC says that at current levels it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within this swimming advisory area.  However, it’s advised that people entering the water in this area refrain from swallowing it and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with the water.

Short-term swimming advisories typically last just a few days and are lifted once follow-up water sampling shows bacteria levels have returned to normal. 

