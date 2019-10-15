Swingers club owner looks to expand to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A swingers club could make its way to Myrtle Beach. A Fayetteville swingers club owner asked the planning commission to change it’s zoning code to allow for the adult entertainment clubs.

Chris, who does not want his last name revealed, owns the swingers club You Know Where in Fayetteville, and says out of his 28,000 club members, around 5,000 are from the Myrtle Beach area.

“I’m just trying to go to the location where the majority of the people are so they don’t have to leave this area and spend their income somewhere else, I’d like to keep the income local to the area,” Chris said. “The population supports it, the income supports it, the people who come to our club from Myrtle Beach supports it, so I think it would do extremely well.”​

According to the club owner, the majority of the swingers in Myrtle Beach have their parties in hotel rooms and in their own homes. Chris says having a location made for the lifestyle is safer and more private.

Chris says swingers are often times misunderstood, which is why many of them hide their lifestyle from the people they know.

“We keep it private, because we don’t want to be ostracized, we don’t want to be the minority, we want to be welcomed,” Chris said. “Swingers are probably some of the most respectful people you’ll ever meet, they’re some of the politest people, they’re someone who’s more accepting of everyone.”

Chris says his club in Fayetteville is not advertised; he doesn’t have a sign on his business because he wants it to be a safe place for both the people who choose the lifestyle and those who don’t.

He says the same would apply for his club in Myrtle Beach if the city lets him open one.

“I’m not going to take a billboard sign out that says, ‘hey here we are,’ or have a flashing sign above our door and say, ‘swingers are here.’ I don’t want to do anything like that. I want it to be private and lowkey. I don’t want anyone who shouldn’t be exposed to this lifestyle, exposed to it,” Chris said.

Chris presented his idea to the planning commission on Tuesday. There will be a public hearing on the proposed swingers club on November 5.