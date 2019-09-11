Tammy Moorer returns to Horry County as Sidney Moorer retrial continues

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Tammy Moorer, wife of Sidney Moorer, has returned to Horry County as her husband’s retrial continues.

According to booking records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Tammy Moorer was booked into the detention center at 3:16 Wednesday afternoon.

Testimony in her husband’s retrial continued Wednesday. He is facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Tammy Moorer was previously convicted of kidnapping in connection to that case and is serving a 30-year sentence.

Sidney Moorer’s previous trial ended in a hung jury, more testimony will be given on Thursday.

