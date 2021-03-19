Tax deadline postponed to May 17: What changes to expect for 2020 tax year

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is postponing the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17.

Tax preparers at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service said the deadline is caused by the number of 2019 and 2020 taxes still being filed and processed as well as trying to get those stimulus payments out to people.

With this change, it will give taxpayers more time to file tax returns and settle bills.

“I believe that people who have virus need extra time to go ahead and get all their ducks in a row,” resident Bill McIlreavy said.

“I think they won’t have to rush as much and with the pressure of COVID already and family members being sick,” resident Penny McIlreavy said.

The couple said they already filed their taxes this year. They also said it gives those who have not had the chance to file their taxes a little extra time.

“They have time to think through and get things together so I think the extra time is beneficial,” McIlreavy said.

Office manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Socastee, Samantha Todd, had some of the answers to questions people have had about the 2020 tax year.

“They just passed unemployment. So, the first $10,200 is not going to be taxable so if you already filed they are asking you to hold off on amendments right now until April 15th and then after that we will look at how to do amendments,” Todd said.

Todd also had information about stimulus payments.

“If you haven’t gotten your stimulus for the first or the second one with your 2020 tax return, we can do a recovery rebate so if you haven’t filed 2018 or 2019 tax return and you didn’t get this or if you are not required to file, you can file 2020 and apply for that recovery rebate so you don’t miss out on your stimulus,” Todd said.