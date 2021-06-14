Teacher retention levels in crisis in Horry County, across state

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina education experts said teacher retention levels are in a crisis amid the pandemic.

South Carolina volunteer for SC for Ed who is also a teacher, Steve Nuzum, told News 13 information shows teachers have been resigning from their positions.

“The biggest complaint other than funding was just the lack of autonomy and sort of respect for the profession,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum said the pandemic was also another reason teachers have resigned from their positions.

“We all had to learn a lot of things. A lot of new ways of doing things and teachers felt like they sort of had to reinvent the wheel, often being treated like they needed to be micromanaged,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum added stress played a major factor.

“Stress was really high and I think that exacerbated a lot of mental and physical health issues for teachers,” Nuzum said.

According to data provided by Horry County Schools (HCS), 77 teachers did not re-sign their contracts for the next school year. A total of 64 teachers have resigned from their position and 13 have retired.

“The board of education did approve several additional certified teacher positions with funds to assist with academic loss. We are excited to be able to add some additional reading, math intervention and additional instructional coaches to our team to assist teachers,” said Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for the district.

HCS said more than 2,700 teachers re-signed their contracts for the 2021-2022 school year. From 2016 to 2021, over 240 teachers did not re-sign their contracts.

“With the budget for this upcoming school year, the board of education also included the full employee salary study program and so all employees will be seeing an increase including teachers in their salaries and so that is something that has been very important to retain and recruit personnel to Horry County schools,” Bourcier said.

“The stress level associated with the pandemic is really hard and I am sure that the pandemic itself has been hard for a lot of teachers too dealing with just the due normal of how we have to do school now. It’s been tough,” Nuzum said.