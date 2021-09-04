Myrtle Beach relaxes rules for tents, canopies on shoreline after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re headed to the beach for some sun and fun after Labor Day, the city of Myrtle Beach says it’s OK to put a tent or canopy to provide some relief from the sun and heat.

Tents and canopies are not allowed on the city’s beach from Memorial Day through Labor Day because of the large crowds and because they can block the views of the ocean, the city said. However, that all charges on Tuesday.

Tents that are up to 12-by-12 square feet and less than nine-feet tall may be used from the day after Labor Day until Memorial Day. They must be set up behind the umbrella line and be spaced 10 feet apart.

“During peak summer months, we have an ‘umbrellas only’ policy in place due to overcrowding from tents and canopies and safety considerations,” the city said.

The city’s policy for beach umbrellas, canopies and tents has been in effect since 2014.