That* red Jeep making appearance in Murrells Inlet Saturday as owners continue to raise money for Bahamas

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The red Jeep made famous by Hurricane Dorian continues its trek across the Grand Strand.

The famed SUV- which turned heads after getting stuck on the beach during Dorian- has been making appearances at local businesses to raise awareness and money for the Bahamas.

It will be across the street from Suck Bang Blow on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Saturday for the bike rally.

People will have a chance to take pictures with the Jeep until 6 p.m.

News13 sat down with the Jeep’s owner Brittany Feliciano last month when her and her family first started their GoFundme to benefit the Bahamas.

That’s when Feliciano said they were trying to flip a negative situation into a more positive one.

“Let’s prove them all wrong that we can turn this into something good,” Feliciano said. “That we’re not trying to pocket the money. we’re not trying to make ourselves big or 5 minutes of fame. That’s not what this is. That’s not what I’m doing now.”

So far, the fundraiser has garnered over $2,000 in donations.