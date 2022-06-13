MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest brought tens of thousands of people to the Grand Strand. The four day long event featured musicians like Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.

“{It was} definitely one of our busiest weekends that we’ve ever had,” said Gabby Javens, a sever and bartender at Nola’z Piano Bar and Restaurant.

Nola’z Piano Bar and Restaurant opened the second day of the Carolina Country Music Fest in 2021. Javens said this year’s event brought in more and more foot traffic each day.

“Saturday night might have been busier than Thursday, um, but either way they were shoulder to shoulder. We’ve got a bunch of regulars, there are some people that have come in every single night since Thursday. It does get a little overwhelming because there is so many people but it’s manageable, it’s worth it for sure,” said Javens.

One of the managers of the R&B Brunch held at The Chemist, Parrish McGill said the the CCMF has been a positive experience.

“Business wise, this weekend has been flourishing due to CCMF they bring out a great crowd of people. It’s been a lot of people we’ve seen a lot of cowboy boots and cowboy hats, so I can honestly say it’s been a lot of people,” said McGill.

He said the event helped tell people about his business.

“They bringing like more exposure to us based on them being here,” said McGill.