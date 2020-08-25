The Carolina Opry announces reopening date after nearly 6 months

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The doors of the Carolina Opry will reopen on Friday, September 4, in time for Labor Day weekend.

After nearly 6 months, the auditorium of Myrtle Beach’s original live theater will once again be filled with music.

Social distancing will be enforced with carefully planned guidelines including limited seating and requiring masks.

“It’s not what we expected our 35th anniversary season to look like,” Calvin Gilmore, owner of the Carolina Opry and Gilmore Entertainment. “We missed our fans, the music, and each other. We are ready to take the stage. Expect joyful noise.”

The Carolina Opry and the Time Warp shows will run on a rotating basis through October 26. The Carolina Opry Christmas Special will begin on November 2, as originally scheduled.

For more information or to reserve seats, call 843-913-4000 or visit TheCarolinaOpryTheater.com.

